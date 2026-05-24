Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Acquired by Lind Value II ApS

Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,812 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the quarter. Avnet comprises about 14.3% of Lind Value II ApS's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lind Value II ApS owned 1.13% of Avnet worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,811,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,161,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,447.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Avnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,983,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,003 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,648.76. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avnet's payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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