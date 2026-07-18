Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Hubbell logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aware Super opened a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter, buying 2,873 shares valued at about $1.41 million.
  • Hubbell’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $3.93 versus $3.87 expected and revenue of $1.52 billion, up 11.1% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains constructive overall: analysts rate the stock Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus price target of $554.38, while Hubbell also pays a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 165.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $488.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.42.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hubbell Right Now?

Before you consider Hubbell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hubbell wasn't on the list.

While Hubbell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines