Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 165.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $488.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.42.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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