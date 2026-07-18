Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 128,922 Masco Corporation $MAS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,922 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.06% of Masco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Masco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,592 shares of the construction company's stock worth $118,421,000 after acquiring an additional 158,231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Masco by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Masco by 137.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,696 shares of the construction company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.Masco's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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