Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 192,373 DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,373 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $12,081,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $5,163,241. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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