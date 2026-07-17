Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 250,920 Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,661,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.06% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.83.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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