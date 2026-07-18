Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 4,566 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $345.03 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $348.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Carlisle Companies's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $402.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here