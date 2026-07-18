Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 5,465 Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after buying an additional 1,371,488 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $340.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.73. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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