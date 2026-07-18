Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 6,217 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,217 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,469 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $301.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day moving average is $256.00. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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