Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 72,530 United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $43,009,000. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.17% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,269,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $529.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $552.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $5,726,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,586.36. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,743 shares of company stock worth $316,423,257. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $644.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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