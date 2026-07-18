Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 99,004 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,004 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $14,313,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after purchasing an additional 901,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $87,193,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.04.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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