Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,405 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,360. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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