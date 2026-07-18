Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,133 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 662 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.9%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.Omnicom Group's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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