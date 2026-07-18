Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,254 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,460,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 957.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.84. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Paychex's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.34%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 3,907 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $383,862.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,513. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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