Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 16,446 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,446 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $421.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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