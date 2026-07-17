Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 198,189 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $27,966,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.10% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,223,795,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $753,482,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $487,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 270,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $144.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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