Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 20,910 Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $26,372,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $220,718,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,336.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,282.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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