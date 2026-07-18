Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 46,897 Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,897 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,216 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,475,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,047,488 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $142,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,422 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of A stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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