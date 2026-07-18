Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 5,473 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 989.1% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 30,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.43 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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