Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 77,751 American Express Company $AXP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,751 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $23,518,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $920,710,000 after buying an additional 144,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.8%

AXP opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.60 and a 200 day moving average of $331.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.15.

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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