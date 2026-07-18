Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $11.37 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,979 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,370,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Navigation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE BR opened at $149.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average is $169.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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