Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $11.53 Million in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,532,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.13% of Docusign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Docusign alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 3.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docusign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Docusign from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,208,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 159,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,928.76. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $273,240.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 89,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,097,324.88. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,002 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

Docusign stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Docusign's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Docusign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Docusign wasn't on the list.

While Docusign currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here