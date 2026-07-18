Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $13.41 Million in The Kroger Co. $KR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,412,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,169,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,821,546,000 after acquiring an additional 868,529 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 10,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 507,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 502,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kroger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,204,987 shares of the company's stock worth $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 524,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 894,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 0.71%.Kroger's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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