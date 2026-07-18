Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $1.44 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,380 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,842 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,688,636 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $450,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,769 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE CI opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.68 and a 200-day moving average of $280.40. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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