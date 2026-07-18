Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $2.13 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,332 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $81.08.

View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $65.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here