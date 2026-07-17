Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $21.97 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,633 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,973,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

MSI stock opened at $413.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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