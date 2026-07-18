Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $2.73 Million in Wabtec $WAB

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,923 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth about $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wabtec by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 692,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wabtec by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $207,146,000 after acquiring an additional 682,048 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB opened at $261.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.83. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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