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Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $2.86 Million in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
monday.com logo with Computer and Technology background
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Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.08% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock worth $137,660,000 after acquiring an additional 490,491 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 139,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Down 0.4%

monday.com stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $296.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on monday.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on monday.com from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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