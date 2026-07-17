Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $29.96 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,338 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $29,961,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $706,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after acquiring an additional 990,703 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $216.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $175.28 and a 1-year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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