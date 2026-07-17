Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $34.91 Million in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $34,908,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,271 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $116.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.07.

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Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

See Also

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