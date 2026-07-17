Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $38.79 Million in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,873 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,794,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.10% of The Hartford Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.05 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The company's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIG

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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