Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $7.59 Million in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,608 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $7,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.16%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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