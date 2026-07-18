Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $8.43 Million in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 760.0% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company's stock.

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Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.82 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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