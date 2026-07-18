Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $12 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,002,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $270,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,033 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 396,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,873 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 803,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 262,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,692,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $180.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $194.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $197.00 price objective on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $201.00 price target (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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