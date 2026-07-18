Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,083 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.27.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock valued at $342,166,703. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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