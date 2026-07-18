Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,172 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 88.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 283,128 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 132,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 194,759 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,777 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 522,747 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Comcast from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.64.

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Comcast Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $23.79 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

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