Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,751 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sandisk by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after purchasing an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandisk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,889,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,354.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,746.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Article Title

Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness, including concerns about Chinese competition and a broad AI-chip rotation, has added to the selloff in memory stocks such as Sandisk. Article Title

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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