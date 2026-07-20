Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $82.54 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486,499 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $82,539,000. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of XOM opened at $147.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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