Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,297 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,007,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.7%

ADP stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $315.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $248.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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