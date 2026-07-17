Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,573 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $25,720,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,392 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.56.

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Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.48 and a twelve month high of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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