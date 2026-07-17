Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,104,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $554.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.02 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

See Also

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