Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,790 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $26,717,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. HSBC lowered their target price on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Intuit over alleged securities-law violations during the period from Aug. 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines now approaching; this keeps legal overhang front and center for investors. Article Title

Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Intuit over alleged securities-law violations during the period from Aug. 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines now approaching; this keeps legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary referenced sharp reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut TurboTax growth guidance, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth may be slowing and that expectations had been too high. Article Title

Analyst commentary referenced sharp reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut TurboTax growth guidance, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth may be slowing and that expectations had been too high. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts from multiple firms suggest more legal follow-through is likely, which can weigh on the stock as investors assess potential costs, distraction, and reputational damage. Article Title

Additional investor alerts from multiple firms suggest more legal follow-through is likely, which can weigh on the stock as investors assess potential costs, distraction, and reputational damage. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Intuit still has strong cash generation and solid growth characteristics, which may help limit downside over time if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Intuit still has strong cash generation and solid growth characteristics, which may help limit downside over time if execution stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also received a Zacks upgrade to Buy and broader bullish analyst coverage, but these positive views are being overshadowed in the near term by litigation risk and guidance concerns. Article Title

Intuit Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of INTU opened at $294.79 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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