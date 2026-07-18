Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,618,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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