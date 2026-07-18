Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,458 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results.

Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play.

The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program.

JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue.

Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Goldman Sachs disclosed a 3.5% voting interest in Qiagen, a portfolio-related filing that is not clearly material to Goldman’s own earnings outlook.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,066.28 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $691.88 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $945.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 64.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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