Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,072,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:HWM opened at $270.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $290.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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