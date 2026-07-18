Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,314 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 22.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:IT opened at $140.45 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.25 and a 12 month high of $361.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $167.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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