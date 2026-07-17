Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 393,008 Edison International $EIX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 393,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,760,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.10% of Edison International as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 949.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,204,000 after acquiring an additional 94,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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