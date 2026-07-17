Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 88,273 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,273 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $17,249,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,322,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 955.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 75,005 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $4,233,932.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 5.3%

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $237.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $252.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 18.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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