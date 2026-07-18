Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $13.78 Million Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,781,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $770,801.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,219,041.60. This represents a 19.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ZM stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here