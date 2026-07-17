Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $15.41 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $15,415,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.9%

WST stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.80 and a twelve month high of $367.66. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.17.

View Our Latest Report on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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