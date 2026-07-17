Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $17.41 Million Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,614 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $17,411,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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